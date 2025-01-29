Watch CBS News
Lowe scores 18, Austin adds 15 and 5 blocks, Pitt beats North Carolina 73-65

Jaland Lowe scored 18 points, Zack Austin added 15 points and a season-high tying five blocks to help Pittsburgh beat North Carolina 73-65 on Tuesday night.

Ishmael Leggett also scored 15 for Pitt (14-6, 5-4 ACC) and Cameron Corhen scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Lowe added seven assists, six rebounds and three steals.

RJ Davis led North Carolina (13-9, 6-4) with 16 points and Elliot Cadeau added 11 points and seven assists. Seth Trimble was just 3-of-14 shooting but finished with 10 points and a career-high tying 12 rebounds — his second consecutive double-double and third this season.

Austin hit a 3-pointer that gave the Panthers a one-point lead and Cadeau answered with a layup to put UNC back in front. Austin made another 3 that made it 67-65 with 2:35 to play and the Tar Heels led the rest of the way.

Austin blocked two shots and Leggett made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line down the stretch to seal it for the Panthers.

North Carolina missed its final seven shots and made just one of its last 11.

Guillermo Diaz Graham hit a 3-pointer to cap a 13-3 run that gave Pitt a three-point lead about 7 1/2 minutes into the second half. Davis made a layup and then 15 seconds later hit a fast-break 3 to put the Tar Heels back in front at 59-57 with 9:01 to play.

North Carolina travels about 11 miles to face No. 2 Duke on Saturday. Pitt hits the road to play Saturday at Wake Forest.

