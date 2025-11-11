Pitt gets third straight win of the season with 78-66 victory over Eastern Michigan

Cameron Corhen had 16 points, Omari Witherspoon scored 15 and Pittsburgh beat Eastern Michigan 78-66 on Monday night.

Roman Siulepa and Nojus Indrusaitis both scored seven to help Pittsburgh (3-0) jump out to a 27-10 lead in the first 10 minutes.

Eastern Michigan (1-1) closed within nine, but Papa Amadou Kante had back-to-back baskets in a 6-2 spurt over the final three minutes and the Panthers led 45-32 at halftime.

Carlos Hart had a pair of driving layups to begin the second half as the Eagles again closed within nine, but Witherspoon buried a 3-pointer after Corhen grabbed an offensive rebound and Pitt maintained a double-digit lead from there.

Mohammad Habhab made two free throws to cut it to 66-56 with 7:12 left, but Barry Duunng Jr. answered with a 3-pointer, Corhen scored on a layup and the Panthers cruised to the final buzzer.

Corhen made 7 of 11 shots and grabbed seven rebounds before fouling out. Witherspoon made 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers.

Damarco Minor filled up the stat sheet for Pitt with 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Siulepa had 11 points with five boards and Indrusaitis scored nine.

Hart paced the Eagles with 19 points and seven rebounds. Habhab added 15 points and seven boards, while Addison Patterson pitched in with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball