Pitcairn daycare building torn down following structural collapse

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITCAIRN (KDKA) -- A Pitcairn daycare building that collapsed on Sunday morning has been torn down.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused part of the Dreamers and Achievers Day Care Center building to come crashing down on Sunday morning

Crews worked overnight to tear down the building following the collapse.

A pile of rubble remains after the Dreamers and Achievers Day Care Center in Pitcairn was torn down. The building partially collapsed on Sunday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Pitcairn Police have confirmed that this was a structural collapse, and not an explosion.

The daycare has programs for children from 6 weeks to 11 years old.

No one was inside the center at the time when it started to crumble.

First responders rushed to the building located at the intersection of Center Avenue and 2nd Street just after 9:30 a.m. 

Residents who live nearby say the sound of the collapse could be heard throughout the neighborhood.

The Pitcairn Fire Department captain told KDKA that several children and staff members are in the building during the week and says he's thankful it was on a Sunday morning when everyone was home.

It's still unclear what caused the collapse.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 5:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

