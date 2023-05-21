Watch CBS News
Police, EMS, and fire respond to structural collapse in Pitcairn

PITCAIRN (KDKA) - Emergency services have responded to a structural collapse in Pitcairn. 

According to dispatch, police, fire, and EMS were sent to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. and no injuries have been reported as of 10:30 a.m. 

The building is located at Center Avenue and 2nd Street and Pitcairn and police are asking people to avoid using Center Avenue from Broadway up to 2nd Street. 

We have a crew headed to the scene and will report more details as they become available here and on-air. 

First published on May 21, 2023 / 10:36 AM

First published on May 21, 2023 / 10:36 AM

