PiratesFest, RV Show and locomotion at the Carnegie Science Center | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can experience lots of fun activities and events in Pittsburgh this weekend.

PiratesFest

At PiratesFest you can experience a weekend of fun activities for kids and the family to enjoy at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The highlight is the autograph sessions you can attend on both Saturday and Sunday, and so far they're sold out. There will interactive games and experiences you can take part in: A Parrot Bounce House, the Diamond Kinetics Swing Match and Batting Cages, carnival games, face painting, and more.

Check out the MLB website for more information.

Pittsburgh RV Show

At the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, the Pittsburgh RV Show will take place from Jan. 11-19.

The event revolves around everything RV related, and you can see Lightweight Trailers, Travel Trailers, boats, e-bikes, scooters, golf carts, and more.

Hours are 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sundays.

For more ticketing and event information check out the event website.

Locomotion Weekend

Locomotion Weekend runs from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Carnegie Science Center on both Saturday and Sunday.

The event for train enthusiasts features a rail yard with guest train displays. To see Pittsburgh landmarks, check out the Miniature Railroad & Village display which added a new Chinatown Inn section in 2024.

For additional information, check out the Carnegie Science Center website.