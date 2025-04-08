Watch CBS News

Bucco Bricks found tossed out at recycling center

Pirates fans have flooded KDKA-TV's emails, wanting to know where their Bucco Bricks went. Many are frustrated at not knowing where their bricks, some of which honor family members, are. Now there are answers. KDKA-TV's Chris Hoffman.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.