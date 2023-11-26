Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo to reportedly undergo Tommy John surgery this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates are reportedly faced with losing one of their starting pitchers before Spring Training even begins.

According to a report from the Post-Gazette's Jason Mackey, Johan Oviedo will have Tommy John surgery "in the coming days."

Oviedo had been dealing with an elbow injury and there was also the possibility of UCL reconstruction surgery.

Across 32 starts, the 25-year-old right-handed pitcher recorded a 4.31 ERA, 158 strikeouts, and 83 walks as well as a complete game shutout and an immaculate inning - a nine-pitch, nine-strike, three-out inning.

Now the Pirates will be without Oviedo for the entirety of the 2024 season and are expected to look for starting pitching either via trade or free agency.

As of today, the only starting pitcher on the Pirates 40-man roster is Mitch Keller.

The Pirates are set to kick off Spring Training in February and their first game will be against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, February 24.