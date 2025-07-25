Pirates' Konnor Griffin named MLB Pipeline's No. 1 prospect

Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin has been named MLB Pipeline's new No. 1 prospect.

Griffin, 19, is the team's first-round pick from the 2024 draft and has shot up several prospect rankings due to his stellar play in Minor League Baseball this season.

Griffin earned the honor from MLB Pipeline after the previous No. 1 prospect, Roman Anthony, officially lost his prospect status after his 46th day of active MLB service time, which is one day more than the maximum for future rookie eligibility, according to MLB's rulebook.

The right-handed shortstop has slashed a .331 average with 13 home runs, 55 RBI and 44 stolen bases so far in 2025 play.

Griffin and fellow Pirates prospect, outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez, were recently named to the National League roster for this season's All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park.

Coming into last year's draft, Griffin was rated by both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America as the No. 9 prospect.

Scouts say Griffin has the potential to be a five-tool player, and with at least plus speed, Griffin has 30-30 upside at the major league level.