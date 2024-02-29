Pirates announce the return of "Free T-Shirt Nights" this season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates are just weeks away from returning to Pittsburgh and baseball season beginning at PNC Park.

That also means the return of promotions.

Earlier this week, the Pirates announced which bobbleheads they would be giving away this season and today, the team announced the return of free t-shirt nights at the ballpark.

This season's designs come courtesy of fan favorites like Oneil Cruz, Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen, the Pirate Parrot, and an homage to the historic Homestead Grays and Pittsburgh Crawfords - Pittsburgh's Negro League teams.

Cruz's design will be the first giveaway of the season on Saturday, May 11, and the first 20,000 fans will get his "No Limits" shirt.

A throwback, Pirate Parrot 80s-inspired t-shirt will be available on Saturday, June, 8.

Next, Bryan Reynold's City Connect Jersey t-shirt will be given out on Friday, June 21.

Going from the 80s and into the 90s, Saturday August, 17 will be Andrew McCutchen's 1990s-inspired design.

Finally, Saturday, September 14 fans will be able to get a historic t-shirt that pays homage to both of Pittsburgh's Negro League teams, the Homestead Grays and the Pittsburgh Crawfords.

You can learn more about the Pirates t-shirts and get a look at all of them on their website at this link.