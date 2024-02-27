Pirates announce lineup of bobblehead giveaways for 2024 season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Baseball season in Pittsburgh is right around the corner and the Pirates have announced their lineup of bobblehead nights for the year ahead!

The first bobblehead giveaway of the season is set for Saturday, May 4 when the team will give a way a Jedi-inspired Mitch Keller bobblehead for Star Wars night when the Pirates face the Colorado Rockies. The first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive one of the one-of-a-kind bobbleheads.

On Saturday, May 25, the team will commemorate the 45th anniversary of the 1979 World Series during their series with the Braves and will give away a Dave Parker bobblehead. The first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive one of the bobbleheads.

The third bobblehead giveaway will take place during the team's series with the Rays on Saturday, June 22 when the first 20,000 fans in attendance will get an Andrew McCutchen bobblehead decked out in last year's City Connect uniforms.

The final bobblehead of the season will be given away on Saturday, July 20 during Yinzerpalooza and the team's series against the Phillies. The team says a 'beloved Pittsburgh figure' will be featured and will be announced soon.

The Pirates are set to kick off their season on Thursday, March 28 on the road in Miami.

The team's home opener will take place on Friday, April 5 when they host the Baltimore Orioles.