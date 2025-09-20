Pittsburgh Pirates honor first responders who assisted in deadly Clairton plant explosion

It wasn't just about baseball at PNC Park this weekend. The Pittsburgh Pirates used their home game as a moment to honor the heroes who didn't think twice about running toward danger.

With beautiful weather over one of the last home games of the season, the Pirates paused to say thank you to the first responders who rushed in to help during last month's deadly explosion at the Clairton Coke Works plant.

"This is a great honor to be here today and stand strong for United States Steel and the workers who were put through that incredibly difficult position that day," said Doug Pascob, CEO of Southeast Regional EMS.

On Aug. 11, tragedy struck the Clairton community when an explosion at the U.S. Steel plant killed two workers and injured ten others.

"Organized chaos is the best way to explain it," said Drew Martin, Manager of Emergency Services for the Mon Valley. "We walk into a bad scenario and we try to make sure we come out with a positive outcome and make sure responders don't get hurt as well."

More than 50 U.S. Steel safety personnel and first responders from over 20 agencies across western Pennsylvania were recognized during a special ceremony at the ballpark, with fans standing in applause and appreciation.

"This is the call that all first responders train for and hope they never have to, to be honest with you," said Pascob.

"I think this is a great day just to get these people away from the facilities and get to meet in a positive type of environment," said Martin.

Pirates President Travis Williams said the team was proud to welcome the group.

"Obviously a tragic event, but they really ran into danger helping to save the lives of their fellow employees as well as their neighbors," Williams said. "So, we're really proud, like we always do, [to] stand with our first responders tonight."

The Pirates wrap up their final home stand Sunday against the Athletics. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.