Pirates claim right-handed relief pitcher Justin Lawrence off of waivers

The Pirates added another pitcher to their roster on Monday, announcing they have claimed right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence off of waivers from the Colorado Rockies.

Lawrence spent four years with Colorado and the 30-year-old pitcher recorded a record of 12-12 with 14 saves, a 5.43 ERA, and 188 strikeouts in 182 appearances in that timespan.

In his first full professional season with the Rockies in 2023, he set career highs in games with 69, innings pitched with 75, saves with 11, and strikeouts with 78. That season, Lawrence went 4-7 with an ERA of 3.72. He finished that season tied for the ninth-most appearances and tied for the sixth-most innings pitched in the National League among relief pitchers.

To make room for Lawrence on the 40-man roster, the Pirates have placed right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo on the 60-day injured list.

Nine games into Spring Training, the Pirates currently sit tied atop the Grapefruit League with a 6-3 record, identical to the records of the Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays.

So far, they've scored wins over the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, and Tampa Bay Rays.

The Pirates will open the season later this month when they take on the Miami Marlins on March 27 in Miami and they will start their home schedule on Friday, April 4 against the Yankees at PNC Park.