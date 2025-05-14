Pirates hit 2 homers off Holmes, blank Mets 4-0 to prevent 3-game sweep

Matt Gorski and Jared Triolo each connected for a two-run homer off New York Mets starter Clay Holmes, and the Pittsburgh Pirates finally mustered some offense in a 4-0 victory Wednesday night at rainy Citi Field.

Five pitchers combined on a six-hitter as the last-place Pirates (15-29) won for the fourth time in 17 games to prevent a series sweep. They're 3-3 under Don Kelly, promoted from bench coach to manager when Derek Shelton was fired last week.

Rookie right-hander Chase Shugart (2-3) tossed 2 1/3 shutout innings in relief of wild starter Bailey Falter for his second career win. It was the fourth shutout this year for Pittsburgh, which has gone a franchise-record 20 games in a row without scoring more than four runs.

With slugger Juan Soto getting his first night off this season, the NL East-leading Mets were blanked for the second time. Next stop, a weekend Subway Series against the crosstown-rival Yankees — with both New York teams in first place.

Facing his original major league club, Holmes (5-2) gave up homers to Gorski with rain falling in the second and then Triolo in the fifth. The converted reliever had won three straight starts and five consecutive decisions.

The first pitch was delayed 15 minutes because of wet weather.

Pittsburgh center fielder Oneil Cruz missed his fourth straight game with lower back tightness. He remains day-to-day but is getting a lot better, Kelly said.

Key moments

Falter walked four of his first 10 batters and five overall in 3 2/3 innings. But he left the bases loaded by striking out Luis Torrens in the first. Shugart replaced Falter with the bags full again in the fourth and retired José Azócar to end the inning.

Key stat

Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, a two-time All-Star with a $106.75 million contract, is mired in an 0-for-21 slump. He has two hits in his last 45 at-bats, dropping his season average to .194.

Up next

Pirates: Following a day off, Pittsburgh opens a three-game series in Philadelphia with LHP Andrew Heaney (2-3, 3.15 ERA) on the mound Friday night against Phillies LHP Ranger Suárez (1-0, 5.91).

Mets: RHP Tylor Megill (3-3, 3.10 ERA) pitches Friday night at Yankee Stadium against LHP Carlos Rodón (4-3, 3.29).