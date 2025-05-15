Pine-Richland teachers' union issues "No Confidence" vote in the majority of district's school board

The Pine Richland Education Association, along with the Pennsylvania State Education Association, issued a vote of no confidence in the majority of the district's board of directors.

According to a news release from the teachers and the teachers' union, the vote is a result of concerns among the educators and the community since roughly 2023 amid attacks on social emotional learning and the guidance counselors.

"The work of our counselors at every level has become more difficult since COVID-19, and they've worked tirelessly with students and families to support their evolving needs," said PREA President Chris Vins. "At a time when counselors deserved recognition from our Board, they were instead met with disrespect and efforts that added more challenges to their work."

The fight over book bans at Pine Richland takes center stage

Recently, both the teachers and the community have expressed concerns over the board's efforts to ban books as well as implement library policies, even as there has been resistance from the community.

In January, a school board meeting turned contentious over a proposed book ban policy.

The proposal would have shifted the authority to ban certain books in the district from the superintendent to the school board. Despite that meeting beginning at 6 p.m., public comment was continually pushed back by the board until late into the night.

"It is disturbing for our whole community, and I see you have supporters who you have asked to be here tonight. And I hope they see what cowards you are, that you can't talk about these things. If you feel that strongly about it, open your mouths and tell us why it is so important," board member Amy Terchick said amid a discussion on tweaking the policy.

No final vote was taken that day, but according to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, in March, the school board ultimately passed a version of the proposal. The edited proposal included changes to the book reconsideration process if a book is challenged, increased the timeline for purchasing books, and added language regarding parents' rights.

Teachers' union issues no-confidence vote in Pine-Richland board

"The bottom line is we deserve support and respect from those elected to represent the best interests of the students, staff, and our school district community. Unfortunately, actions over the last year taken by a majority of the Board of Directors do not reflect that support or respect," said Vins.

The PREA's members voted overwhelmingly to support the no-confidence resolution.

After the vote, the Pennsylvania State Education Association endorsed multiple candidates running for the school board in the district.

The Pine-Richland School District has not released a statement following the no-confidence vote.