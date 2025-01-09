Pine-Richland school board to discuss revised book policy

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — During a meeting on Thursday, the Pine-Richland school board is expected to discuss a revised policy that will determine if certain books can be banned from the library.

According to some parents, this could become a slippery slope. They feel a single complaint could violate the rights of students and parents.

Book bans at center of attention in Pine-Richland School District

According to the school policy, the librarian selects materials for the library, and the material is subject to the superintendent's approval.

It can be challenged and go through a review process. But according to parents, the school board wants to make it their call.

"This is not something that they come up with, with respect to our district. This is a copy and paste of a nationwide program being applied in a bunch of different places," Pine-Richland parent Timothy Nolan said.

The proposal has caused division on the school board, as well as with people in the community taking sides.

Nolan feels this policy could quickly limit the ideas and themes students can learn. Many of the books that could be banned have complaints over sexual ideas or themes. Nolan said the bans seem to only impact certain writers or themes, particularly the LGBTQ community.

"Other books that have similar themes up to and including Shakespeare's plays are not being targeted. So, it's not the theme. It's who wrote the book," Nolan said.

Nolan plans to speak at Thursday's meeting. He went to a conservative school in Ohio growing up and said he was exposed to ideas and themes that challenged him so he could empathize with people and not let history repeat itself.

"It feels very weird. They are not acting on our behalf. It seems they are here to implement a nationwide agenda," Nolan said.

According to the school board's agenda, the meeting is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.