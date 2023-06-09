Pine-Richland School District launches investigation after students post blackface photos

GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) — Pine-Richland School District says it is investigating a "racist photo" posted by students.

Two middle school students posted a photo to social media of them posing in a school bathroom in blackface, and a viewer sent KDKA-TV a picture of a third student in blackface.

Russell Patterson has three children in the school district, including an eighth grader.

"I was shown the picture by my daughter, and she was pretty upset by it," Patterson said. "And it's pretty upsetting in general that this is still going on."

A district spokesperson email a statement to KDKA-TV on Thursday, which said in part:

"The district is aware of a racist photo involving two Pine-Richland Middle School students that is completely inappropriate and offensive. This photo taken in a bathroom occurred during field day activities yesterday. We appreciate that students and parents brought it to our attention this afternoon. The building administrators are conducting an investigation and will take appropriate next steps consistent with the Discipline Code."

The photo was taken during field day activities, which parents say is a time when students celebrate countries and paint their faces.

"Pine-Richland School District values a school culture that is safe, supportive and welcoming for all students. We are opposed to racism in any form and the actions of these students. It is our goal to strengthen a positive culture for every student at Pine-Richland. The foundation of learning is established in a safe and supportive environment," the statement went on to say.

It is unclear what type of discipline the students may face.

"I do think consequences need to be taken," Patterson said. "Also there needs to be some intervening from counselors and other school-based professionals."

KDKA-TV reached out to every school board member on Thursday. One responded, saying "Contact district administration."