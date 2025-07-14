10 years on, Picklesburgh remains as popular as ever, organizers say

10 years on, Picklesburgh remains as popular as ever, organizers say

10 years on, Picklesburgh remains as popular as ever, organizers say

After a weekend of sweet and sour fun, Picklesburgh 2025 is in the books.

The event was expected to bring 250,000 people and millions of dollars in revenue to the city.

The question is: How did it go?

It's all over but the brine, as in pickle juice. From weather to lines, attendees faced a few challenges, but the man who heads up the effort says while there's always room for improvement, it went as well as could be expected.

The annual cavalcade of all things pickle-related saw massive throngs of gherkin and dill-loving attendees take to the streets, hot streets at that.

"Standing next to those fryers in line makes it 10 times as hot," Philadelphia resident Heather Wirzberger said.

"Mother Nature wasn't very easy on us this year," said Jeremy Waldrup, president and CEO of Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

Heat aside, the event remains a moneymaker for the city.

"A $23 million impact on the region," Waldrup added.

For some attending, the crowd size was surprising, as were the lines.

"I think everyone who lives in Allegheny County is here," Plum's Lisa Bonacci said.

Waldrup told KDKA-TV that the crowds may have seemed a lot thicker because of the following.

"Last year, we did it over four days. This year we did it over three."

Waldrup says the event was, space-wise, literally the biggest Picklesburgh ever to space out people.

"This year it was almost three times larger, clocking in at 1.2 miles."

Will it be bigger next year? Waldrup says it's way too early to tell.

"We have a lot of notes. I personally like the footprint. We heard it was too long and people didn't want to walk that much," Waldrup said.

One thing that everyone seems to agree on is what needs to make a return: the popular pickle-riding attraction.

"I will say that mechanical pickle was a hit," Waldrup said.