Map shows Picklesburgh's new festival layout

2025 Picklesburgh will be bigger than ever

Picklesburgh is taking over the city this year with its biggest celebration yet.

Picklesburgh's "most ambitious footprint to date" will host pickle lovers Downtown, across two bridges and on the North Shore. The 10th anniversary celebration will have vendors, live music, activities for the kids and the Dill-Cathlon, which includes the pickle juice drinking competition.

Here's everything you need to know if you're coming to revel in all things gherkin.

When is Picklesburgh?

The festival is taking place from July 11 to July 13 this year. It will run from noon until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Where is Picklesburgh?

The festival, which started on the Rachel Carson Bridge before it got too big and had to move, is back over the river this year. It'll be held on the Roberto Clemente and Andy Warhol bridges as well as several locations across Downtown and the North Shore.

Picklesburgh will set up shop in Allegheny Landing, Market Square and PPG Plaza. There will be festivities on Sixth Street and the Heinz Hall Courtyard and along Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

A map shows the new, expanded layout for the upcoming 10th anniversary of the Picklesburgh festival, held annually in Downtown Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership

When Picklesburgh launched 10 years ago, it drew about 20,000 people. Now it brings in over a quarter million pickle lovers, and organizers said they knew it was time to "dill" with the crowds.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says the expanded footprint will help support the event's growth while making it safer for crowds and better for visitors.

Where is parking for Picklesburgh?

If you're driving to Picklesburgh, there are several roads that will be closed through Monday. A full list can be found online.

Picklesburgh also has a list of recommended parking garages on its website. Organizers point out that Pittsburgh Parking Authority garages won't charge event pricing, but private garages do.

It's recommended that people park near Market Square or central Downtown to avoid some of the road closures and congestion.