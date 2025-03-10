PIAA rules Meadville-Uniontown playoff basketball game a double-forfeit after brawl

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has ruled a state playoff basketball game that ended in an all-out brawl as a double-forfeit. Neither Uniontown nor Meadville will advance after the incident during their first-round contest on Friday night.

Both schools have been censured for their actions in the brawl and will be removed from this year's and next year's state tournament unless several provisions are met.

With just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter of a tight basketball game, the sport changed to what looked like a boxing or wrestling match.

"Uh-oh, you've got some fans coming over on the bench here," broadcasters said.

Meadville and Uniontown fans and players started throwing fists, body slamming each other, and throwing people around.

"Now, you've got an all-out fight. You've got an all-out fight in the stands right now. This is getting ugly. Not what you want to see at a high school basketball game," the broadcasters said.

What started in the stands quickly spread to the court.

Players were seen chasing each other as several tried to stop the melee and break it up. Like a hurricane rolling through, nothing was stopping the fight.

"You've still got people coming loose on the court. What is going on and what is wrong with these people," the broadcasters added.

Now, the PIAA is ordering both schools to do the following.

Submit a plan of action to prevent a situation like this from occurring again by March 19.

All players will complete a sportsmanship module.

All coaches will complete a sportsmanship and a teaching and modeling behavior module.

The spectators known to the school administrators are banned from all school-sponsored events until June 2026.

Each school is reprimanded for not addressing the unsportsmanlike behavior by fans.

Uniontown Area School District issued the following statement.

"We are disappointed that our season ended the way it did. We thank everyone that has shown their support. We look forward to continued success from our Boys Basketball Program."

KDKA-TV reached out to Meadville police to see if anyone was facing any charges as some people were taken out in handcuffs, but have not heard back.

KDKA-TV is also waiting to hear from Meadville on the PIAA ruling.