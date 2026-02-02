Photos show Groundhog Day celebration as Punxsutawney Phil makes his prediction

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, meaning the prognosticating groundhog thinks there will be six more weeks of winter, much to the disappointment of the large crowd that gathered to watch him on Monday morning.

Thousands braved the single-digit temperatures at Gobbler's Knob to wait for Phil's annual prediction.

During the celebration, Phil is pulled from his burrow by a man in a tuxedo and tophat and lifted into the air for all to see. Phil communicates his prediction in "Groundhogese" to the president of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club. A scroll is then selected, and Phil's message is read to the crowd.

According to legend, if Phil sees his shadow, he interprets it as six more weeks of bad weather and he returns to his hole. If he doesn't see his shadow, he believes it's a sign of spring and he stays above ground.

Groundhog Day has ties to the Christian religious holiday of Candlemas, which became tied to weather prognostication through a folk song. The Germans added an animal to the tradition, and when they came to the United States, they picked the hibernating groundhog as their animal forecaster.

Below are photos from this year's Groundhog Day celebration at Gobbler's Knob.

An estimated crowd of 30,000 braved sub-zero temperatures to await Punxsutawney Phil's weather prediction of 6 more weeks of winter during the 140th annual Groundhog Day festivities. Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

"Groundhog Day continues to be one of the most joyful and inclusive traditions in the country," Thomas Dunkel, president of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, said in a statement. Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

"It brings people together from near and far to celebrate community, tradition, and a little fun in the middle of winter. Today's prognostication made for another memorable Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney," Dunkel said. Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

Groundhog handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil after he saw his shadow, predicting 6 more weeks of winter during the 140th annual Groundhog Day festivities in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

Groundhog Day is a popular tradition in the United States and Canada. Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow he regards it as an omen of six more weeks of bad weather and returns to his den. Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

Early spring arrives if he does not see his shadow, causing Phil to remain above ground. Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

"It is my job this Feb. 2 to look to the skies and report back to you that there is a shadow here on my ground, six more weeks of winter abound," Phil's prediction read. Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

Phil also predicted more winter in 2025. Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

His all-time record consists of 107 predictions of more winter and 21 calls for an early spring. Jeff Swensen / Getty Images