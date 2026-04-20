Photos show newborn babies swaddled in Terrible Towels to celebrate NFL draft

Newborn babies at a Pittsburgh hospital were swaddled in Terrible Towels on Monday to celebrate the NFL draft coming to the city.

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital held a pep rally celebrating Pittsburgh football on Monday, dressing babies up in Steelers gear and introducing them to former quarterback Charlie Batch.

"This is super exciting," Batch said. "Of course, we're here because of the start of the draft week, but this is what the true meaning is and what people are talking about. You are truly born into Steelers Nation. And when you see young babies that are here, this is something that really is the experience of a lifetime and hopefully they get a chance to experience some good things with the Steelers over the years."

It's not the first time UPMC has dressed up newborn babies to celebrate. They wore Hershey's Kisses hats on Valentine's Day, rang in the holiday season in gingerbread hats and welcomed the U.S. Open at Oakmont with special gear.

The NFL draft is coming to Pittsburgh from Thursday to Saturday. You can see pictures of the hospital's celebrations below.

Newborn babies at a Pittsburgh hospital were swaddled in Terrible Towels to celebrate the NFL draft coming to the city. (Photo: UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital)

Babies at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital held a pep rally celebrating Pittsburgh football on Monday. (Photo: UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital)

They were also visited by former Steelers player Charlie Batch. (Photo: UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital)

"This is super exciting," Batch said. "Of course, we're here because of the start of the draft week, but this is what the true meaning is and what people are talking about. (Photo: UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital)

"You are truly born into Steelers Nation," Batch said. "And when you see young babies that are here, this is something that really is the experience of a lifetime and hopefully they get a chance to experience some good things with the Steelers over the years." (Photo: UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital)