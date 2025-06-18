Recorded phone calls capture plans to shoot drugs into Fayette County Jail

Inmates and outside suspects recorded on phone planning to shoot drugs into Fayette County Jail

Audio recordings between inmates at the Fayette County Jail and suspects outside show their conversations about their alleged attempt to smuggle drugs into the jail with a bow and arrow.

Last week, jail staff found an arrow stuffed with cocaine outside the jail that had apparently been shot toward a rec window in an attempt to get the drugs inside.

This week, four people were charged, including two inmates already in the jail who allegedly helped come up with the plan.

Once jail staff found the arrow, the warden said they immediately began checking surveillance video and listening to inmate phone calls, which are recorded. That's when the jail said they found several phone calls where at least four people are caught discussing their plan to shoot the drugs into the jail using a crossbow.

In one of the calls, you can hear an inmate say, "What do you think about that?" The person on the other line can then be heard saying, "It's possible. It can happen," going on to say, "I need a cross... the only thing I don't have is a crossbow. I need a crossbow. One with a little power behind it. Gonna have at least 200 pounds of draw."

In another call, an inmate can be heard telling someone, "Make sure that goes through! Get your a** in the car and take care of the business! You hear that, bro?"

The suspect is then heard saying, "It's about to be done here in a minute!"

Police said Amanda Frey and Seth Stepich are the two suspects identified on the other end of the call. According to police paperwork, both Frey and Stepich are caught on video during a call with inmates Alfonso Pugh and Charles Smith discussing the plan.

"It appears that (Frey and Stepich) were on a property across the road from the jail and fired this arrow across Route 21 attempting to get it into a window," said Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele.

Aubele said Stepich is the one who shot the crossbow.

Before the attempt, the four are heard using code, allegedly discussing how to stuff the bolt with cocaine.

"You know what I was thinking? You can, them things that you guys are getting for the kids and stuff, you can crush them things. Crush them down and put them in Saran Wrap. Wrap them up like that," an inmate said.

"OK. Alright," Frey could be heard saying.

"Then Chris can do them like that. Put them in there so they got Saran Wrap, but crushed. Fill it all the way up," the inmate said.

According to police paperwork, during a recorded jail call between Smith and Frey, Frey can be seen cutting a rubber glove and placing an unknown item into it and then stuffing it into the end of an arrow shaft.

"We often see people talking in code, using street names, things of that nature," Aubele said. "But I will say that the jail calls, the surveillance that we have reviewed to this point, is extremely fruitful for us, and has been instrumental in bringing these charges."

Police said Frey and Stepich allegedly got the crossbow from a man in Smithfield. KDKA-TV reached out to him to learn if he knew what they were using it for, but never heard back.

"It is possible, based on the investigation, that there will be further charges forthcoming against other individuals," Aubele said.

Since the attempt, Frey has been arrested and is now behind bars. Police said they have a warrant for Stepich's arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Uniontown police.

"People are gonna try to do whatever they can to get illegal drugs and contraband into our jails. But time and time again, our facility has been tested, and we have passed every test," Aubele said.

"I think that the fact that these individuals took these steps and tried this way to get it in really speaks volume to the security measures that we have taken to this point. Because at other times throughout the history of Fayette County, it's been really easy to get drugs and contraband in our facilities, and that has changed again. Remarkable job being done by our security team at the jail as well as our Uniontown police."