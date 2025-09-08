Ride at Pennsylvania amusement park named best wooden coaster in world

A ride at an amusement park in Pennsylvania was named the best wooden coaster in the world.

The Phoenix at Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, Northumberland County, took home the Best Wooden Coaster honor at Amusement Today's Golden Ticket Awards. It was the seventh consecutive year the coaster has won the honor.

"Year after year, you choose Phoenix to be part of your memories, and we couldn't be more grateful for our amazing guests," Knoebels Amusement Resort said in a Facebook post.

During an award ceremony on Sept. 6, 27 winners were honored by Amusement Today. Among the winners were Europa-Park in Germany, which took home Best Amusement Park, and Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, which won Best Family Park of 2024.

What is the Phoenix at Knoebels?

The wooden roller coaster "offers a thrill that won't disappoint," according to Knoebels' website.

The ride, which opened in 1985, reaches up to 45 miles per hour during its two minutes on the track.

"A fast ride with upwards acceleration and a 'double out and back' layout has passengers flying through the air and catching a bird's eye view of the rolling, tree-covered hills," Knoebels says on its website.

What are the Golden Ticket Awards?

The awards were established by Amusement Today in 1998 to "shine a spotlight on the amusement park industry and attractions."

A panel of "experienced park enthusiasts" from around the world votes on the award categories. Depending on the award, the panel includes people working in the industry or park enthusiasts. Nominees are open for any appropriate ride or park, Amusement Today said.

Amusement Today, according to its website, publishes 14 issues a year on amusement park, water park and safety news.