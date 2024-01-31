Pharmacies in Leechburg, Lower Burrell close

LEECHBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two area pharmacies are closing for good.

Leechburg HealthMart Pharmacy and Burrell HealthMart Pharmacy are asking customers to pick up their prescriptions by 7 Wednesday.

"It's sad that the mom-and-pop places are slowly disappearing," said a longtime customer.

Alex Micklow, one of the owners of Leechburg HealthMart, said the business has been struggling over the last year, but it intensified in December.

He told KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah he couldn't keep going on because he isn't being fully reimbursed for filling certain prescriptions and it's impacted their bottom line.

"It's horrible, coming in and telling people that their life's changing. I mean, I know these people, I've worked with these people, they're friends as well as colleagues and employees, so it's not easy to do," Micklow said.

Burrell HealthMart Pharmacy located in Lower Burrell is also closed. The owner said it's also because of financial hardships. KDKA-TV has learned Giant Eagle will be taking over both drug stores.

Customers who don't make it to pick up their prescriptions can head to the Giant Eagle in Allegheny Township.

Those who do not make it time to the Burrell HealthMart can head to the community Market Giant Eagle or a pharmacy of their choice.

Employees also have an opportunity to interview with Giant Eagle. Micklow said his employees have been offered jobs with Giant Eagle.