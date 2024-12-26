Fayette County family devastated after 6 pets killed in house fire

EVERSON, Pa. (KDKA) — A family in Fayette County who lost six of their pets in a house fire on Christmas Eve opened up about their heartbreaking loss.

They returned to their home in Everson on Thursday to find a massive hole in their dining room. Most of what was inside the home was destroyed. But for Tina Donaldson, all of that pales in comparison to losing her four dogs and two cats.

"I would take my animals over everything else that was in that house," Donaldson said.

She spoke to KDKA in an emotional interview on Thursday evening outside their Maple Street home.

"I will miss my dog the most. Blue was my buddy," she said of her German shepherd.

She was at work on Tuesday when she got the call that she and her husband's home was on fire. By the time she got home, firefighters had already tried giving her dogs oxygen, but to no avail. She ran over and collapsed on Blue.

"Truly don't know what to do with myself anymore," Donaldson said.

Each of their pets was loved by the family.

"Poppy, I've been there since he was a puppy," said Tina's daughter-in-law Meagan Donaldson. "I actually have pictures of me and him sitting in the backseat cuddled up, sleeping."

The fire displaced Tina Donaldson. She's staying with her son for the time being.

She told KDKA they don't usually ask for help. However, she is asking for the community's prayers, adding she's appreciative of those who have reached out.