Christmas Eve fire displaces family, kills 4 dogs in Fayette County

EVERSON, Pa. (KDKA) — A family in Fayette County lost four of their dogs in a house fire on Christmas Eve, according to Everson's assistant fire chief.

Along with the four dogs that died, two cats are unaccounted for. A neighbor told KDKA the fire started around 3 p.m. at the home on Tuesday on Maple Street in Everson.

The family was not home at the time of the fire. Their dogs were in crates, neighbor Emily Ernett said.

"It's tragic," she said.

She mostly saw smoke and thought the fire was in the back. Multiple fire departments stayed at the scene for hours.

The American Red Cross was at the scene to assist the family. Ernett said the homeowners are staying with family members.

"I feel sadness and hope that they will be able to rebuild because they are wonderful neighbors and just wonderful people," Ernett said. "But you know, God's in control and he has plans and still loves us. And I know they will be OK. ... Stuff can be replaced but people can't."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.