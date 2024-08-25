Pittsburgh police investigating late-night stabbing in Perry North

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men were taken to the hospital after they were stabbed in Pittsburgh's Perry North neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to a home in the 300 block of Vinceton Street for a reported stabbing around 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found one man had been stabbed in the abdomen and another who was stabbed in the arm.

Both were taken to the hospital to be treated and were listed in stable condition.

Police believe that both men had been involved in some type of fight inside the home.

Pittsburgh police are investigating.

