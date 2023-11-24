Pennsylvanians prepare for the beginning of deer rifle season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands of Pennsylvanians are preparing for the beginning of deer rifle season.

KDKA-TV's Alexandra Todd tells you what to expect and how to stay safe for hunters and hikers.

Places like 3 Rivers Outdoor Co. have been helping hunters prepare to face the winter elements while hunting this year.

Nov. 25 kicks off deer season in Pennsylvania, running through Saturday, Dec. 9. The owner of 3 Rivers Outdoor Co. said she has been seeing hunters and their families getting a head start preparing for hunting season.

"We've been prepping for a couple of weeks; we have people coming in preparation for hunting or hunting safety," said Christine Iksic, owner of 3 Rivers Outdoor Co.

The National Deer Association ranks Pennsylvania as the highest in the country for hunter density, saying in 2021, there were 14 hunters per square mile.

Hunters are allowed to harvest one antlered deer a season with a valid general license, costing $20 for adult residents and $101 for adult nonresidents. Deer hunters statewide are expected to wear a minimum of 250 square inches of fluorescent orange material on their head, chest and back, and it must be visible from 360 degrees during the season.

"It's always good to wear safety orange. We've got hats and vests for the hunters, [and] we've got hand warmers and foot warmers," Iksic said.

Iksic wants to remind everyone that it's not just hunters who should be wearing orange but hikers and parkgoers, too.

"Just being prepared, people forget that hunters can be in state parks and that a lot of hiking trails pass through game lands. Hunters are always aware and try to stay away from those, but it's our job hiking through those areas to also be safe."

Hunters must report their harvest to the game commission within 10 days online, by calling their number or by mail.

The Pa. Game Commission says there are fewer deer processing facilities and butchers throughout the state than in years past, suggesting to try calling ahead to make sure they can process your deer.