U.S. Army soldier from Pennsylvania killed in crash while driving home for Christmas

A U.S. Army soldier from Northumberland County, Pennsylvania, was killed in a crash while driving home for Christmas.

Braydyn McIlroy, of Sunbury, was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana on Dec. 20, the Louisiana State Police said in a news release. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Interstate 20 in Calhoun, Ouachita Parish.

The 22-year-old from Pennsylvania was driving a Toyota Corolla with its emergency flashers activated when he was rear-ended by the driver of a Ford F-150, state police said. McIlroy, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, authorities said.

The driver of the Ford was not injured, state police said, adding that impairment is "not suspected." The crash remains under investigation. McIlroy was driving home to spend Christmas in Pennsylvania, his loved ones told CBS affiliate WHP.

According to his obituary, McIlroy was an active member of the U.S. Army in Texas. The 2022 graduate of Shikellamy High School in Sunbury enlisted in the Army in 2019 and spent time training across the nation. He was promoted to the rank of specialist in the Army in January, according to his obituary.

McIlroy, who was known as "Braydy" by his loved ones, leaves behind his fiancee, Destiny Sanders, and his mother, Carolyn J. Wright.

"Braydy was loved by everyone who knew him. He was funny and had a silly, quirky personality," his obituary said.

His viewing is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton.