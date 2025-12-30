Pennsylvania Turnpike toll hike goes into effect this weekend

Drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will see rates increase again in 2026.

The turnpike's new toll schedule takes effect on Jan. 4, 2026. The approved toll schedule includes a 4% increase, which the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says is the lowest rate increase since 2014.

How much will new tolls cost?

In 2026, the most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.86 to $1.94 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.72 to $3.88 for Toll By Plate customers. The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor-trailer will increase from $23.16 to $24.12 for E-ZPass and from $46.32 to $48.24 for Toll By Plate.

On the Pennsylvania Turnpike mainline and the Northeast Extension, where tolls are calculated per segment and distance traveled, the Act 44 increase moves the per-mile rate from $.07 to $.073 and the segment fee from $1.09 to $1.13, per a media release from the Turnpike Commission.

For all other extensions, where the tolling infrastructure doesn't support a per-segment and distance-traveled rate, the Act 44 increase will be a straight 4% increase to existing trips. Toll rates round up to the nearest penny.

The toll increase will be used entirely to repay the debt service under Act 44.

What is Act 44?

Instead of raising taxes for transportation, Act 44 of 2007 now requires the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to assist in funding statewide ground transportation beyond standard turnpike operations. Since 2008, the Commission says it has provided more than $8 billion to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for this purpose.

In 2027, toll increases will drop to 3.5% and to 3% by 2028. Before Act 44, the Pennsylvania Turnpike only raised tolls five times in 64 years.