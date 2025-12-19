Pennsylvania Turnpike expecting more than 7 million vehicles to hit the road through New Year's

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is gearing up for the holiday travel season, and between Christmas and New Year's, they're projecting more than 7 million vehicles will use the turnpike between December 19 and January 1, 2026.

In total, their project is 7,360,000 vehicles in that timeframe, with the heaviest travel day expected to be Friday, December 19, when an estimated 675,000 vehicles will use the turnpike.

As they prepare for an influx of travelers during the holiday, the Pennsylvania Turnpike is suspending all construction and maintenance work in the same timeframe. The suspension of construction and maintenance work goes into effect at 5 a.m. on December 19 and stays in place until 11 p.m. on January 1.

To also help the safety of travelers on the turnpike, there will be an increase in safety personnel and the Pennsylvania State Police.

They are also reminding drivers of a couple of laws that are in effect.

First is Paul Miller's Law, which prohibits drivers from using handheld devices while driving, and that includes while stopped in traffic, a red light, or at any other slowdown.

There is also the Pennsylvania Move Over Law, which requires drivers, if possible, to move into an adjacent lane or slow down to 20mph less than the speed limit when they see a crash or other emergency response.

Before travelers hit the road, they can also check road conditions, traffic, and other important information at 511PA.