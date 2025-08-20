Pennsylvania Turnpike adds electric vehicle charging stations to Somerset service plazas

The Pennsylvania Turnpike has added electric vehicle charging stations to its Somerset service plazas.

The charging stations have been added to the service plazas on both sides of the Turnpike and each of the stations features two high-speed chargers with a total of four charging ports per location.

The charging stations deliver rapid charging in 30 minutes or less and the Turnpike Commission says the stations could potentially be expanded to support more vehicles.

Electric vehicle charging stations have been added to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's Somerset service plazas. Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission

"The expansion of EV chargers along the PA Turnpike reflects our growth and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers," said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. "Beyond serving our customers, it also demonstrates our commitment to being a better neighbor across the Commonwealth. Supporting electric vehicle adoption is a key part of our broader goal to reduce our carbon footprint, build a sustainable and restorative roadway and support renewable energy and infrastructure development in Pennsylvania."

The Turnpike's first electric vehicle charging station was installed over a decade ago and there are now over 60 charging stations at eight different service plazas along the Turnpike.

All 17 service plazas on the Turnpike are expected to have electric vehicle charging stations by 2027.

"We are pleased to offer our EV customers convenient access to the latest, fastest technology – without leaving the PA Turnpike," said Director of Facilities Operations Keith Jack. "This latest initiative provides the necessary infrastructure to support EV customers on our roadway, strengthens infrastructure resiliency and prepares us for the endless possibilities of the future."

Other western Pennsylvania service plazas on the Turnpike that have Level II electric vehicle charging stations and/or Tesla Superchargers include the Oakmont, Plum, and New Stanton stations.