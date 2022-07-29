Man taken into custody, accused of shooting Pennsylvania State Trooper in Aliquippa

Man in custody after shooting PA State Trooper in Aliquippa

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been shot in Beaver County.

Police say the incident started when Troopers on patrol along Franklin Avenue observed a disturbance outside the Franklin Mini-Mart.

Troopers approached a man, identified as 41-year-old Damian Bradford, who ran into the store and then fought with officers.

Pa State Police trooper shot in the leg after responding to a disturbance at the Franklin Mini-Mart in Aliquippa sources say. The trooer is in stable condition. Suspect who fired a shot is in custody. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/u4feWBUkmf — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) July 29, 2022

Police say a fight occurred between Troopers and Bradford, who shot one of the Troopers in the leg. The Trooper was airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Bradford was taken into custody. It's unclear what charges he will face.

Sources confirm to KDKA that Bradford is the same individual who admitted to shooting and killing Dr. Gulam H. Moonda along the Ohio Turnpike in 2005.

Bradford testified against Moonda's wife, Donna, telling authorities that it was a murder-for-hire case.

Bradford was released from prison in 2021. Donna Moonda is serving a life sentence for her role in the murder-for-hire.

State Police will hold a press conference at the Beaver Barracks at 8:30 a.m.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.