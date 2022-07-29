Damian Bradford's high-profile 2005 case involved a love triangle, money and murder

Damian Bradford, involved in 2005 murder-for-hire plot, charged with shooting trooper in Aliquippa

Damian Bradford, involved in 2005 murder-for-hire plot, charged with shooting trooper in Aliquippa

Damian Bradford, involved in 2005 murder-for-hire plot, charged with shooting trooper in Aliquippa

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The man accused of shooting a state trooper in a convenience store in Aliquippa Friday was involved in a high-profile murder back in 2005.

Dr. Gulam Moonda's death was a big case in Pittsburgh and made national headlines because of the intrigue surrounding a love triangle, money and murder.

It all started with a hysterical 911 call from Donna Moonda right after someone gunned down her husband, Dr. Gulam Moonda, along the Ohio Turnpike. Gulam Moonda was a well-respected urologist at the Sharon Regional Health System.

Donna Moonda said they stopped on the turnpike to switch drivers when out of nowhere, someone approached the car, demanded Dr. Moonda's wallet, then shot and killed him.

The day after burying her husband, Donna Moonda sat down for an exclusive interview with KDKA.

"This man would give the shirt off his back for anybody," she said through tears. "He was such a loving, kind person."

The investigation later took a dramatic turn.

Police searched the couple's home in Hermitage. They said Donna Moonda had been unfaithful.

She did a stint in rehab for drugs and met Damian Bradford of Beaver County while she was there. Bradford told investigators he and Donna Moonda had an affair.

He said they spent several days a week together. She bought him clothes and paid his bills and they talked dozens of times a day.

He said she wanted out of her marriage and concocted the plan to kill her husband.

Bradford testified he tailed the Moondas through Ohio and tried to make it look like a robbery. Bradford said Donna Moonda promised him half of the couple's $6 million estate.

Instead, he got 17 years behind bars.

Donna Moonda was sentenced to life.