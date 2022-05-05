Pennsylvania State trooper arrested on drug possession charges

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State Trooper Joseph Czachorowski now finds himself on the opposite end of the spectrum after being arrested for possessing illegal controlled substances.

Steroids were found in a package that was addressed to Czachorowski.

Officials that searched his residence also found additional controlled substances.

Czachorowski, who is assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, has been suspended without pay.

Czachorowski was released on $7,500 bail and has a preliminary hearing set for May 17, 2022.