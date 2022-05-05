Watch CBS News

Pennsylvania State trooper arrested on drug possession charges

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State Trooper Joseph Czachorowski now finds himself on the opposite end of the spectrum after being arrested for possessing illegal controlled substances.

Steroids were found in a package that was addressed to Czachorowski.

Officials that searched his residence also found additional controlled substances.

Czachorowski, who is assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, has been suspended without pay.

Czachorowski was released on $7,500 bail and has a preliminary hearing set for May 17, 2022.

First published on May 5, 2022 / 7:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.