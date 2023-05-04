State trooper charged in crash that killed Pitcairn man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper faces charges in a fatal Westmoreland County crash last summer.

John Farally Sr. was rear-ended by an off-duty trooper at a stop light on his way to work in August 2022 and died at the hospital after suffering serious injuries.

State Trooper Tyler Strini faces multiple summary traffic citations, including careless and reckless driving, driving at an unsafe speed and violating the maximum speed limit.

The crash happened while Farally, 56, was stopped in the right curb lane at a red light on Route 66 in Salem Township. According to police, the 27-year-old Strini was driving a BMW when he hit Farally at the red light.

Investigators say the off-duty trooper did not slow down as he approached the stopped traffic. Strini's shift in Uniontown just ended and he was headed home to Homer City, police said.

The fire chief told KDKA-TV last summer that Strini helped medics give aid to Farally. Strini was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

State police said Strini was not given a blood test at the time of the crash because there was no evidence to suggest he was under the influence.

Farally's brother, Henry, believes the trooper got special treatment. He learned of the charges after speaking with KDKA-TV.

"Off duty, trooper hit him, killed him, what's been done?" Henry said. "I have a CDL. If I hit someone and killed them, guess what, I go to jail. I get drug tested. I get an alcohol test. Everybody out there can say oh no it doesn't work that way. Oh yes, it does."

A state police spokesperson issued a statement, saying:

I can confirm that summary traffic citations have been filed against Tpr. Tyler Strini as a result of a fatal off-duty crash in August 2022. Strini, who is assigned to Troop B, Uniontown, enlisted in the PSP in January 2020. The investigation and subsequent charges were handled by troopers from Troop A in Westmoreland County. Comment on the charging decision will be referred to the Westmoreland County DA's Office.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli released a statement, saying:

"Our office recommends charges based upon the law and evidence. After a careful and thorough review of the evidence and accident reconstruction report, a determination was made that the evidence surrounding this accident would not support a charge of homicide by vehicle in this particular case. Upon the facts set forth, consultation with the victim's family, our office believes the charges filed by state police are appropriate and reflect the need for accountability."

KDKA-TV asked for the crash report but was told it was not a public document. State police said Strini is still working but an internal investigation is underway.