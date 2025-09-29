State Police investigating "suspicious" deaths of 2 people found dead in Pennsylvania home

Pennsylvania State Police troopers are investigating what they are calling "suspicious" deaths of two people found inside a home in Cambria County.

Troopers said they were called around 6 p.m. on Monday to assist officers with the Carrolltown Borough Police Department after two people were found dead inside a home along Flick Avenue earlier in the day.

State Police said the suspicious deaths are believed to an isolated incident and there's no known threat to the public.

Details about the deaths are limited at this time and troopers say "the investigation is ongoing and and additional information will be released when appropriate.

Troopers say a number of different agencies respond to assist with the investigation, including the Cambria County District Attorney's Office, the Cambria County Coroner's Office, the Carrolltown Borough Police Department, the Northern Cambria Borough Police Department, the Hastings Police Department, and John Carroll Area Ambulance Service.

CBS affiliate WTAJ-TV reports that a news conference will be held Tuesday morning with the Cambria County Coroner's Office and the Cambria County district attorney.