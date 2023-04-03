Pennsylvania State Police investigating officer-involved shooting incident in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly incident in Washington County.

State troopers are "conducting an officer-involved shooting investigation in conjunction with the Washington County DA's office," investigating officials told KDKA Sunday night.

#BREAKING: @PSPTroopBPIO tells me they’re investigating an officer-involved shooting with assistance from the Washington County DA’s office off Jefferson Ave in Washington, PA. It happened around 6pm. They say the public is not in any danger. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/6M7fERN4rU — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) April 3, 2023

The incident under investigation occurred in the city of Washington around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

The Washington County District Attorney confirmed to KDKA that no officers were injured in the incident. The Mount Pleasant Township and Smith Township Police Departments were involved in the pursuit that ended in Washington.

There remains no active threat to the public.

