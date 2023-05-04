Pennsylvania State Police honoring two troopers for line-of-duty heroism

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Two state troopers are being honored for their heroism in the line of duty.

Pennsylvania State Police are honoring two troopers Thursday morning with two awards for selflessly risking their own lives and safety to protect others from harm during a confrontation and a violent suspect in 2022.

Troopers Jonnie W. Schooley III and Shawn K. Palmer, both of Troop D in Beaver County, are receiving the Commendation Medal for their actions on July 29 at an Aliquippa convenience store.

Schooley will also receive the Pennsylvania State Police Purple Heart, which is presented to members who suffer serious bodily injuries in the line of duty.