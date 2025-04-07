Pennsylvania State Police open homicide investigation into disappearance of missing Meadville woman

Pennsylvania State Police, in conjunction with the Meadville City Police Department, have opened a homicide investigation into the disappearance of Debra Sue Daniel, a Meadville woman who went missing on Aug. 13, 2022.

Daniel, who was 61 when she disappeared, lived in the Holland Towers apartment complex in Meadville. She was last seen leaving her apartment building with a known man, entering a vehicle, and leaving the area.

State police say Daniel has not been seen by or contacted family or friends since her disappearance. She did not call or text anyone after she was pictured leaving the building.

Debra Sue Daniel, a Meadville woman who went missing on Aug. 13, 2022. Pennsylvania State Police

It was believed Daniel may have been seen at Edinboro Manor in Edinboro, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 15, 2022, where Daniel's mother resides, but that information has proven to be inaccurate, state police say.

Family and friends do not believe Daniel would have willingly stopped visiting her mother, stopped having continual contact with her family and friends, or moved out of her apartment without taking her personal belongings. There has been no activity for her Social Security Number, social media accounts, or financial accounts.

A preceding investigation launched as a missing persons case by Meadville police and is still active and has revealed the known male traveled to State Game Lands 69 with Daniel at some point after leaving Holland Towers.

Daniel was described as 5-foot-2, approximately 140 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair at the time of her disappearance. She was wearing a navy blue short-sleeve shirt, dark pants, black shoes with thick white soles, rings on her left ring finger and left middle finger, a black lanyard, black sunglasses, carrying a cell phone, cigarettes, and a clear water bottle with a black lid.

State police stress that any new information could be crucial when combined with the existing cases.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Meadville barracks and speak with Trooper Kevin Geibel at 814-332-6911 (TTY/TDD 814-724-2985) or anonymously contact PSP Tips at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at this link. All callers to PSP Tips can remain anonymous.