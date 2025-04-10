Pennsylvania State Police roll out body-worn cameras to more than 3,000 troopers

Pennsylvania State Police said patrol troopers at every station across the commonwealth are now equipped with body-worn cameras, weeks ahead of schedule.

State police said they've outfitted more than 3,000 troopers across 89 stations with body-worn cameras, and as part of the initiative, the mobile video recorders in more than 1,400 patrol vehicles were upgraded.

The cameras will record public interactions and calls for service, providing video documentation of encounters and investigations.

"Our ability to maintain efficient operations relies heavily on the trust placed in us by the communities we serve," Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris said in a news release. "With the completion of our body-worn camera rollout, we aim to strengthen that trust by documenting our public interactions and demonstrating our commitment to transparency, accountability, and respectful police services."

State police began the rollout in the summer of 2023 after entering into a five-year contract with Arizona-based Axon. Police said body-worn cameras and mobile video recorders enhance evidence collection at crash and crime scenes, helping troopers prepare reports and court testimony. It also helps better train cadets and troopers.

State lawmakers applauded the rollout.

"As the rollout of body cameras comes to completion, I'm thrilled we will see improved transparency with exchanges between officers and civilians," Sen. Devin Robinson, an Allegheny County Republican, said. "Body cameras truly do provide the clearest way to piece together an interaction in its entirety, which means better protections are in place, liability risk is reduced, and safety is strengthened for all involved."

"Our state troopers are out there 24 hours a day, seven days a week in every county in the Commonwealth to keep us safe," Rep. Chris Pielli, a Chester County Democrat, said. "Equipping these dedicated public servants with body cameras not only keeps them safer, it increases trust and accountability from both the public and the troopers alike. I was honored to fight and win alongside the Governor, the Pennsylvania State Police leadership, and the Department of Corrections to help expand body camera authorization as a best practice."