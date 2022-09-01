Pennsylvania State Police apprehend suspect wanted for sexual assault

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police have taken a man wanted for sexual assault into custody.

Earlier this week, State Police were searching for 21-year-old Zachary Baum, of Kittanning, who was accused of sexually assaulting and strangling multiple women.

Troopers say these incidents occurred over the course of several years.

Police say Baum was taken into custody just before midnight on Wednesday.

Details surrounding his arrest were not made available.