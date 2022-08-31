Watch CBS News
State Police searching for 'highly dangerous' sexual assault suspect

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- State Police in Armstrong County are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling multiple women.

Police say Zachary Baum of Kittanning would message random women on Facebook before meeting up. Troopers say these incidents occurred over the course of several years.

One victim reported Baum raped her in the middle of the street and another says he assaulted her in his car.

Baum is also accused of trying to contact one of the alleged victims to get her to withdraw her accusation. 

