Pennsylvania State Attorney General signs off on agreement that advances UPMC acquisition of Washington Hospital

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Attorney General Michelle Henry signed off on UPMC's acquisition of the Washington Health System.

According to AG Henry's office, they've reached an agreement of voluntary compliance with UPMC that ensures protections will be in place for patients and employees.

"This transaction will keep Washington Hospital open and available to thousands of Pennsylvanians," Attorney General Henry said. "It is essential that the transaction promotes the interests of patients, hospital employees, and the community. My office did a comprehensive review and reached this agreement with UPMC and Washington Health Care Services to ensure those protections are in place."

The agreement focuses on health insurance plans and employment contracts.

They will have to continue to comply with the No Surprises Act which provides service to insured patients and helps provide charity care for patients who cannot afford the full cost of their health care services.

Also, the agreement states that UPMC must continue to honor all existing employee contracts and cannot impose any non-compete clauses more restrictive that currently exist in the current contract.

Washington Health System accepted a 10-year agreement with UPMC last summer that required UPMC to keep all of the health system's services and all 2,700 employees.

The hospital entity will now be known as UPMC Washington.