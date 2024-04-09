Lawmakers plead for help to finalize Washington Health System's merger with UPMC

Lawmakers plead for help to finalize Washington Health System merging with UPMC

Lawmakers plead for help to finalize Washington Health System merging with UPMC

Lawmakers plead for help to finalize Washington Health System merging with UPMC

By: KDKA-TV's Ricky Sayer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lawmakers from Western Pennsylvania are pleading for help from the state to save a health system.

Washington Health System said money problems have left it with little choice but to join UPMC. Leaders in Washington County said the health care of 300,000 people is at risk if the attorney general doesn't approve a plan to let UPMC absorb Washington Health System.

"The health care system will flounder if they do not merge with UPMC," Washington Health System employee Francis Kino said.

As the merger waits for final approval from Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry, it has the support of leaders like Washington Mayor JoJo Burgess.

"There is no way that the attorney general, at this time, should be holding up this merger because someone's not happy because the big bully on the block, they can't beat them," Burgess said.

Burgess is referring to the Service Employees International Union, which represents UPMC employees. They oppose the merger.

"Get out of our way, keep your fight where it's at," Burgess said. "Don't bring it to Washington. We need our health system."

KDKA-TV reached out to the union on Tuesday but did not hear back. In January, the union said there have been cuts to services and staff while patients see higher costs in communities where UPMC has taken over hospitals.

State Rep. Tim O'Neal said union disagreements with UPMC are centered in Pittsburgh and have nothing to do with Washington.

"This debacle has gone on for too long, and it's offensive that our most powerful state officials would allow special interests to leverage our jobs and access to health care in a petty fight," O'Neal said.

He's calling on Gov. Josh Shapiro to step in and work to finalize the merger.

"It is imperative that you get the AG to act on this merger so that we can get back to the business of taking care of people," O'Neal said.

In June, Washington Health System's board accepted a 10-year agreement with UPMC. It requires UPMC to keep all the health system's services and all 2,700 employees. UPMC has also agreed to invest $300 million into Washington Health System.

KDKA-TV also reached out to the governor and attorney general's office but did not hear back on Tuesday.