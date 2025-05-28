Legislation to be introduced aimed at banning single-use plastic bags in Pennsylvania

New legislation is going to be introduced in Pennsylvania that is aimed at banning single-use plastic bags throughout the state.

Single-use plastic bags have already been banned in Pittsburgh and in Philadelphia, but there's now talk of this happening on a statewide scale.

Pennsylvania Senator Judith Schwank (D-Berks County) has plans to introduce legislation aiming to stop retailers across the state from using plastic bags.

Under the legislation that's expected to be proposed, retailers would be banned from providing plastic bags at checkout locations and instead would be asked to offer paper bags for a small fee. Retailers could also promote people using reusable bags.

Schwank says the concern over single-use plastic bags comes from student advocates in her district who say they're worried about the impact the bags have on the environment and on public health.

Some retailers, like Aldi, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's have already phased out the use of plastic bags.

The National Conference on State Legislation says eight states, including Delaware, New York, and New Jersey have banned plastic bags.

There would be some exemptions under the proposed legislation, including for produce, for frozen foods, and for prescription medications.

It's unclear when the legislation is expected to be formally introduced.