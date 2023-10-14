Plastics no more: City of Pittsburgh's single-use plastic bag ban goes into effect today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the day - the City of Pittsburgh is implementing a plastic bag ban and while many agree this is a solid move for the environment, the new ban has some local merchants worried about losing business.

It's out with the plastic bags and in with the paper and reusable bags, at least within Pittsburgh city limits.

However, some merchants worry, especially those on the edge of the suburbs, that business will go elsewhere because of the ban.

The plastic bag ban was introduced by City Councilwoman Erika Strassburger in 2021 and that legislation was adopted and passed unanimously in April 2022.

Beginning today, customers at local stores like Giant Eagle and Shop n Save will no longer be able to have their groceries bagged in those free plastic bags.

Mount Washington Shop 'n Save Owner Jim Kaczorowski said he is all about protecting the environment, but he says he's worried this ban on bags is going to cost him business.

"We're five minutes from Green Tree, that's Green Tree borough, so realistically, they can say, 'Hey, I can go to Green Tree and get bags. I am not going to shop at the Mount Washington store anymore,'" he said. "It's just not a fair thing - if they're going to do it, it should be all stores, not just the city of Pittsburgh stores. I don't understand that."

Both Shop 'n Save and Giant Eagle said in statements earlier this week that their stories in the city will be abiding by the ban and charging folks 10 cents per paper bag if they didn't bring a reusable bag.

All stores have reusable bags for sale. Those tend to run anywhere from $1 to $3.

Now one thing you may see at least for the next few days is stores running through the remainder of their plastic bags until they are gone.

It is important to note that plastic bags like the ones you see in the produce and meat sections of your grocery stores will still be allowed.