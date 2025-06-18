Transit funding bill heading to Pennsylvania Senate for approval, includes money for Pittsburgh Regional Transit

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has passed a proposal from Governor Josh Shapiro that would help fund transit throughout the state and now heads to the Senate chamber for approval.

The funding passed in the Pennsylvania House by a bipartisan 107-96 vote.

Governor Shapiro has proposed $292 million from his budget that would help support transit 52 different transit systems across Pennsylvania.

"My proposal to fund mass transit just passed the PA House for the fourth time," said Governor Shapiro. "This bipartisan bill injects critical dollars into public transit across Pennsylvania and adds new funding to repair roads and bridges — because folks rely on both to get where they need to go. It's time for the Senate to get this funding done in this year's budget."

The proposed funding comes as Pittsburgh Regional Transit has been speaking out about the lack of state funding it needs to keep operating without making drastic cuts.

If the proposed budget is passed, PRT could see $40 million in funding to help support their services.

PRT is facing the possibility of a $100 million deficit next year and without extra funding, the agency says there could be routes cut, stops eliminated, fare increases, and reduced services.

In addition to PRT receiving additional funding through the proposed budget, transit agencies in Westmoreland County, Washington County, New Castle, and Indiana would all see additional money coming their way, also.

It's unclear when the Senate will take up a vote on the proposed funding.

The state constitution requires the budget to be passed by June 30.