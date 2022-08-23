State Rep. Dan Frankel targeted by antisemitic posts on Gab

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Frankel has become the target of antisemitic threats on the far-right social media platform Gab.

The threats appeared to be in response to Frankel's criticism of the platform after state records showed Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano's campaign paid Gab $5,000 in April for consulting services, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

Gab was used by the man charged with killing 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018, the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

Frankel, a Democrat who represents Squirrel Hill and other parts of Pittsburgh, said he's not deterred by threats.

"I'm not going to stop talking about the dangers of Gab or any public official who aligns with it," Frankel tweeted. "To ignore it or pretend that it's 'just talk' puts too many people at risk."

Mastriano closed his Gab account last month, saying he rejects antisemitism. Mastriano said "extremist speech is an unfortunate but inevitable cost of living in a free society."

The Pittsburgh-Post Gazette reported police were alerted to the threats and security measures have been added to protect Frankel and his staff.

Gab also came under scrutiny recently after a Mercer County man was arrested for allegedly making posts threatening to "slaughter" FBI agents following the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.