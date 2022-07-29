Watch CBS News
Doug Mastriano under fire for ties to social media platform Gab

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor in Pa. is under fire by some in his own party for his ties to the far-right social media platform Gab.

State records show Mastriano's campaign paid Gab $5,000 in April for consulting services.

Following antisemitic remarks over the weekend by Gab's founder, Republican state rep. Todd Stephens of Suburban Philadelphia called on Mastriano and others to reject the comments.

Mastriano responded for the first time, saying the Gab founder doesn't speak for him and his campaign, saying he rejects antisemitism. 

Gab is the social media site where Robert Bowers posted antisemitic messages before the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in 2018. 

First published on July 29, 2022 / 3:03 AM

